Flights of Flavor offers foodies a unique culinary adventure in Grand Rapids

Experience Grand Rapids launches Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion offering foodies a unique culinary adventure.

A wide range of food and drink businesses including restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream shops, breweries, and more, will offer specially crafted flight menus to captivate the taste buds and the visual imagination of guests.

Nearly 30 participating venues will curate a flight menu featuring food, beverages, or a combination of food and beverages including cupcake flights, pizza flights, margarita flights, soju flights, cider cocktail slushie flights, oyster and cocktail flights, biscuit and cocktail flights, and many more.

In addition, guests who order Flights of Flavor dishes can check in on their smartphones to earn points, redeemable for exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and flight boards. Alternatively, guests can turn their points into a monetary donation to the culinary scholarships at Grand Rapids Community College.

For more information, visit FlightsofFlavor.com.