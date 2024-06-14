Flights of Flavor celebrates its first anniversary, exploring the delicious eats of Grand Rapids

It's been one year since Flights of Flavor took off, an ongoing culinary event from Experience Grand Rapids where more than 30 local restaurants and venues expand their pallet with a plethora of flavors.

Flights of Flavor pairs world-class food and incredible craft beverages, into one fun promotion. Flights are perfect for sharing, great for social media, and simply fun. From restaurants to coffee houses, ice cream shops to breweries, there's a flight for every food and drink type.

Download the digital pass and check in at participating locations through experiencegr.com.

To celebrate one year of flavor experiences, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a special giveaway that runs through July 31. Win a two-night stay at CityFlatsHotel, two $50 gift cards to participating Flights of Flavor locations, a $50 Visa gift card for spending money, plus Culture Pass GR vouchers to explore local area attractions

To enter the giveaway and to download the pass, visit FlightsofFlavor.com.

