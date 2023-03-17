Watch Now
Flight Fridays at Downtown Market allow patrons to try something new

Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 13:16:53-04

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market has so many options to eat, drink, and explore, it can be overwhelming to decide on what to try. Vendors at Downtown Market are making it easier for customers to try a little bit of everything they have to offer with Flight Fridays.

Each vendor at the Market will be serving a variety of their items in one setting, so customers can try something new along with something familiar.

Flight Fridays will be taking place throughout the month of March.

Discover vendors participating in Flight Fridays at downtownmarketgr.com.

