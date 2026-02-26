Flappers & Fedoras returns for a roaring '20s night of giving back with GRMOMS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Club is rolling out the red carpet for its 6th Annual Sequins & Suits Fundraiser: Flappers & Fedoras on March 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn Grand Rapids East. This dazzling, 1920s-inspired evening will feature a chef-prepared plated dinner, cocktails, live music from Trilogy, dancing, selfie stations, casino games, and a lively silent auction.

Proceeds support GRMoMs, a nonprofit that has provided emotional and educational support to families of multiples in the greater Grand Rapids area for more than 50 years. This year, a portion of the silent auction will also benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County, helping provide critical services and compassionate care to children and families impacted by abuse.

Guests can step into a Gatsby-era celebration complete with elegant décor and a dance floor energized by live music from Trilogy. Professionally staffed casino tables will feature Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker or Texas Hold’em for entertainment-only play, offering a safe and spirited gaming experience.

Throughout the evening, attendees can bid on an exciting variety of silent auction items, including gift cards, merchandise, experiences, and professional services generously donated by local businesses.

For ticket information, head to grmoms.org