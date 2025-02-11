Fitness Fix: Yoga & Stretching

Before diving into your busy day, take a few minutes to stretch—it’s one of the best ways to set the tone for success, both mentally and physically.
Here’s why incorporating stretching into your morning routine is a game-changer:
1. Wake Up Your Body
2. Improve Flexibility and Mobility
3. Reduce Stress and Tension
4. Boost Circulation
5. Enhance Posture
Stretching in the morning isn’t just about flexibility—it’s a form of self-care. It shows your body and mind that you’re taking the time to prepare for the day with intention and mindfulness.
Valarie from VSJ Fitness demonstrates an easy five-minute yoga routine to help strengthen your core and increase flexibility.
1. Cat-Cow Stretch – Loosen up your spine and relieve tension.
2. Seated Forward Fold – Stretch your hamstrings and lower back.
3. Chest Opener – Open up your chest and shoulders for better posture.
4. Seated Spinal Twist – Improve spinal mobility and digestion.
5. Side Stretch – Lengthen your sides and wake up your core.
For more wellness tips and to enhance your fitness journey, visit vsjfitness.com.
