Fitness Fix: Yoga & Stretching

Before diving into your busy day, take a few minutes to stretch—it’s one of the best ways to set the tone for success, both mentally and physically.

Here’s why incorporating stretching into your morning routine is a game-changer:

1. Wake Up Your Body

2. Improve Flexibility and Mobility

3. Reduce Stress and Tension

4. Boost Circulation

5. Enhance Posture

Stretching in the morning isn’t just about flexibility—it’s a form of self-care. It shows your body and mind that you’re taking the time to prepare for the day with intention and mindfulness.

Valarie from VSJ Fitness demonstrates an easy five-minute yoga routine to help strengthen your core and increase flexibility.

1. Cat-Cow Stretch – Loosen up your spine and relieve tension.

2. Seated Forward Fold – Stretch your hamstrings and lower back.

3. Chest Opener – Open up your chest and shoulders for better posture.

4. Seated Spinal Twist – Improve spinal mobility and digestion.

5. Side Stretch – Lengthen your sides and wake up your core.

