Fitness Fix: Upper Body Dumbbell Workout

When it comes to strength training, many people don't know where to begin. Fortunately, strength training doesn't require a gym membership; it just takes a light set of dumbbells and as little as 10 minutes to improve your strength for 2025.

Strength training has many benefits:

1. Build Muscle Strength and Endurance

2. Boost Metabolism

3. Improve Bone Density

4. Enhance Overall Fitness

5. Accessible and Versatile

Valarie James from VSJ Fitness teaches us the basics of how to use a light set of dumbbells to complete a two-minute upper-body workout.

This quick workout is perfect for those new to strength training and can be done at home or the gym. Use light dumbbells (3-10 lbs) that allow you to maintain proper form. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with no rest in between.

1. Dumbbell Squats (30 seconds)

2. Dumbbell Shoulder Press (30 seconds)

3. Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows (30 seconds)

4. Dumbbell Deadlifts (30 seconds)

For more wellness tips and to enhance your fitness journey, visit vsjfitness.com.

