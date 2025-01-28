Watch Now
Fitness Fix: Pilates

Valarie from VSJ Fitness demonstrates an easy two-minute Pilates routine that can help strengthen core muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce the risk of injury.
Looking for a way to switch up your workout routine? Why not try something new like Pilates?

Valarie James from VSJ Fitness says that incorporating Pilates into your fitness routine can complement strength training, cardio, and other activities, helping you achieve a balanced and functional body.

Valarie demonstrates an easy two-minute Pilates routine that can help strengthen core muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce the risk of injury:

 1. The Hundred (30 seconds)
 2. Single Leg Stretch (30 seconds)
 3. Plank with Knee Taps (30 seconds)
 4. Double Leg Lift (30 seconds

For more wellness tips and to enhance your fitness journey, visit vsjfitness.com.

