Fitness Fix: Lower Body Dumbbell Workout

When it comes to strength training, many people don't know where to begin. Fortunately, strength training doesn't require a gym membership; it just takes a light set of dumbbells and as little as 10 minutes to improve your strength for 2025.

Strength training has many benefits:

1. Build Muscle Strength and Endurance

2. Boost Metabolism

3. Improve Bone Density

4. Enhance Overall Fitness

5. Accessible and Versatile

Valarie James from VSJ Fitness teaches us the basics of how to use a light set of dumbbells to complete a two-minute lower-body workout.

This routine targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, building lower body strength and improving balance and endurance. Add this workout to your routine a few times a week for stronger legs and better overall fitness! Use light dumbbells (5-10 lbs) that you can handle comfortably while maintaining proper form and medium resistance bands. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with no rest in between.

1. Dumbbell Goblet Squats (30 seconds)

2. Dumbbell Step-Back Lunges (30 seconds)

3. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts (30 seconds)

4. Dumbbell Calf Raises (30 seconds)

For more wellness tips and to enhance your fitness journey, visit vsjfitness.com.

