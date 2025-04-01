Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

"FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life" shares how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play

Posted

We get 24 hours in a day, how we use them depends on us. The choices we make have a profound impact on how we handle all that comes our way; it's about balance.

CEO Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann, and personal trainer Lilian So, came together to write a book about how to make the most of the limited amount of time we have called, FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life. Together, they combine insight from Rebecca’s CEO background with Lilian’s personal training to introduce simple habits for holistic health.

Macieira-Kaufmann joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play.

Topics covered in FitCEO include:

  • Immediate, easy actions you can take for better health
  • How to manageably schedule workouts into your hectic life
  • Tips for staying healthy and balanced when you travel
  • The benefits of taking breaks—from five minutes between meetings to regular vacations
  • Leadership insights that free up your time and boost productivity, and more

FitCEO is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward