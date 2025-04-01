"FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life" shares how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play

We get 24 hours in a day, how we use them depends on us. The choices we make have a profound impact on how we handle all that comes our way; it's about balance.

CEO Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann, and personal trainer Lilian So, came together to write a book about how to make the most of the limited amount of time we have called, FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life. Together, they combine insight from Rebecca’s CEO background with Lilian’s personal training to introduce simple habits for holistic health.

Macieira-Kaufmann joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play.

Topics covered in FitCEO include:



Immediate, easy actions you can take for better health

How to manageably schedule workouts into your hectic life

Tips for staying healthy and balanced when you travel

The benefits of taking breaks—from five minutes between meetings to regular vacations

Leadership insights that free up your time and boost productivity, and more

FitCEO is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

