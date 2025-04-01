"FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life" shares how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play

We get 24 hours in a day, how we use them depends on us. The choices we make have a profound impact on how we handle all that comes our way; it's about balance.
CEO Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann, and personal trainer Lilian So, came together to write a book about how to make the most of the limited amount of time we have called, FitCEO: Be The Leader of Your Life. Together, they combine insight from Rebecca’s CEO background with Lilian’s personal training to introduce simple habits for holistic health.
Macieira-Kaufmann joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share how we can make the most of each day at work, home, and play.
Topics covered in FitCEO include:
- Immediate, easy actions you can take for better health
- How to manageably schedule workouts into your hectic life
- Tips for staying healthy and balanced when you travel
- The benefits of taking breaks—from five minutes between meetings to regular vacations
- Leadership insights that free up your time and boost productivity, and more
FitCEO is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
