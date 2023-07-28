GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special program is bringing law enforcement and young people together for a day of fishing.

Fishing with The Po Po is a day of fun, family, and fellowship on the lake with law enforcement, pastors and patrol. The event will be a day of connection and conversation with young kids and mentors on Petite Lake in Newaygo. Each child will be paired up with someone from law enforcement with boats, tackle boxes, fishing poles and a picnic lunch. This event is completely free, and there are plenty of spots available. Fishing with the Popo is August 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, head to uptownchurchgr.com or call (616) 258-3392.