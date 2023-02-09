First Tee West Michigan to highlight youth golf programs and skills at the West Michigan Golf Show

Golfing isn't just for adults, many children, and teens enjoy the sport. The West Michigan Golf Show is coming to DeVos Place this weekend, and it's the perfect place to bring the whole family who loves to golf together.

The West Michigan Golf Show features hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There'll also be fabulous door prizes, free golf lessons, seminars, and the Treetops Hole-in-One Challenge where everyone has a chance to win prizes and $100 cash on the spot for an ace.

Plus, there'll be free seminars and clinics all weekend on the Instructional Stage by some of the best golf teachers and presenters in Michigan.

For the Kids, First Tee West Michigan will be hosting the Junior Fun Zone.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By integrating golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.

The golf show will take place from February 10-12.

Tickets cost $12, with kids 14 and under getting in for free.

To get more details on the show and activities available, visit westmichigangolfshow.com.