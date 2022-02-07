First Tee West Michigan exhibiting youth golf programs at West Michigan Golf Show

Many golfers will say the sport they love can be a metaphor for life with struggles, challenges, perseverance, and achievements. Learning golf can develop strength of character, and starting that process while young is the goal of First Tee West Michigan.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By integrating golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.

First Tee will be at the West Michigan Golf Show on February 11-13, and they'll discuss their kids' programs in more detail, as well as give kids quick tips in the game of golf.

The West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place will take place from February 11-13. See a complete show schedule and purchase tickets at westmichigangolfshow.com.

Visit firstteewestmichigan.org to learn more about the programs First Tee has to offer.