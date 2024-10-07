Fire Prevention Week: What you need to know to keep your family safe

October 6-12 is Fire Prevention Week, a time to recognize what we should be doing every day to keep ourselves and our families safe at home. From emergency plans to smoke alarms, this week serves as a reminder that we can help protect the people we love.

Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire and Safety, Chad Peckham from the Rockford Fire Department, and Noah Perkins from Cooper Township Fire and Rescue join the Fox 17 Morning Mix with a checklist of what families need to do to create a simple fire safety plan.

People can learn more information about fire safety at the upcoming Fire Prevention Open House in Kalamazoo. On October 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Fire Station #2 located at 3160 McKinley St. in Kalamazoo to learn about how to install smoke alarms, create a fire escape plan for your home, and talk with local fire fighters about their jobs.

Learn more fire safety tips and get resources at escapeinc.org.

