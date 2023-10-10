Fire Prevention Week: How you can prevent kitchen fires

For many, the kitchen is the heart of the home and the place where the family comes together. However, no matter how experienced of a cook you are, fires in the kitchen happen when they are least expected.

Preventing those fires and having a plan in place in case a fire does happen are both smart and important. So for Fire Prevention Week, this year's theme is Cooking Safety Starts with YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.™

Cooking is a leading cause of home fires and fire injuries. Ways to prevent kitchen fires is to stand by your pan when cooking, baking, broiling, or frying any food. Stay at home when baking, simmering, or roasting food, and use a timer to keep track of what's cooking.

Also, create a 3-foot kid-free zone away from anything that is hot. This includes the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried. Never hold a child while you are cooking, drinking hot liquid, or carrying hot foods or liquids.

If a fire occurs, get out and stay out. Exit the home and go to the pre-determined meeting place once outside and then call 9-1-1.

Test smoke alarms monthly, and replace alarms that are over 10 years old with new technology. Working smoke alarms alert occupants and double the chances of escaping a home fire.

In order to spread the message of fire safety, fire departments throughout Michigan will be stepping up their educational efforts by going into the schools and hosting an Open House at the fire station.

Join the Union City Fire Department Open House, located at 123 Hammond St. in Union City, on October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at escapeinc.org.