Find your next vintage find at the Vintage & Handmade sale

Grand Rapids' Downtown Market and Vintage in the Zoo are holding their second Vintage & Handmade market of the summer in the Downtown Market parking lot. It is free to attend and open to all ages.

The Vintage & Handmade market will be Sunday, June 29 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Over 60 vintage and handmade vendors will be present, offering clothing, accessories, decor, and more. An outdoor bar will also be available featuring craft beer and canned cocktails.

Kristen Aidif from Grand Rapids Event Management and Megan Zielke, curator of Vintage & Handmade Marketplace, visited the Mix to share more about the success of the first event and what shoppers can look forward to for this second opportunity.

Visit downtownmarketgr.com for more information.

