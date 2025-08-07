Find your next custom-printed product at Trophy House

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trophy House, or TH Brands, has been providing West Michigan with custom products ranging from apparel, uniforms, gifts, promotional products, and more for over 60 years ago.

Based in Muskegon, the company assists their customers regardless if it is an ongoing need or one-time project. Their screen printing, laser engraving, and embroidering is handled in-house, and the finished product can be shipped directly to the consumer from their storefront.

Trophy House can assist in campaigns for company promotional events, even building kits around that brand and brand guidelines. New hire kits, years of service kits, and more can be created with their services.

No project is too big for Trophy House. They are the annual supplier for campers at Michigan's own Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, screen printing and embroidering apparel into the thousands!

Todd got a chance to visit the storefront and speak to sales representative Jodi Kittle to learn more about what Trophy House can provide!

Visit thbrands.com for more information.

