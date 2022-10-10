Find the best place to continue your education at the WMU Graduate & Professional School Fair

Whether you graduated from college this past spring or years ago, you might ask yourself if going back for your master's or even a doctoral program is right for you. Western Michigan University will help you take the next step toward higher education at the Graduate & Professional School Fair.

Tony Dennis from the Graduate College at Western Michigan University talks about the free event for anyone interested in learning more about advanced study options.

The fair will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at Western's main campus in Kalamazoo in the Bernhard Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The day will start with a workshop on how to apply to grad school, followed by an open house-style event where people can explore the different grad schools available in the area.

To learn more about which schools will be in attendance, visit wmich.edu/grad/grad-fair.