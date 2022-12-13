Find relief from chronic lower back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Are you a victim of trying to find relief from your chronic neck or back pain and nothing works? Total Health Chiropractic offers a non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so they can get back to loving life again.

Bob Wykoski, a patient at Total Health Chiropractic, was suffering from extreme lower back pain which was affecting his legs. He tried chiropractic treatments, epidurals, physical therapy, and even surgery, but none of those treatments helped heal the pain.

However, he reached out to Total Health Chiropractic and tried the DRX 9000 therapy program, and now his chronic pain is healed. He now experiences more strength in his legs, and no pain living his day-to-day life.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. They're offering a $52 new patient consultation and examination. Plus, the first five callers who schedule an appointment will receive a free warm hydrotherapy massage.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616) 828-0861.

