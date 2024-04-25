Find out how to enroll your child for free preschool at "Preschool, Here I Come!" open houses on April 25 & 26

Michigan is a fantastic place to be for parents with great educational resources like the Great Start Readiness Program. The state-funded pre-k program for 4-year-olds is offered to families at no charge, ranking it as the top preschool program in the nation.

Kent ISD Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) is enrolling now for fall for free and affordable high-quality preschool for all families of children who turn 4 by December 1. They are inviting families to step inside their classrooms and meet their teachers on April 25 and 26 for the "Preschool, Here I Come!" open houses.

Many families qualify for GSRP preschool for free. For example, families of 4 making up to $90,000 are eligible to receive free preschool for their 4-year-olds. Families of 4 earning more can enroll their children for a small fee. Enrollment for next school year is open now and continues as long as spots in classrooms are available.

Open houses will take place at multiple locations on April 25 from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. and on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Find all the locations and details on the “Preschool, Here I Come!” page on Kent ISD’s website.