Gloves, tarps, and thousands of other items can be found at extremely low prices at B&G Discount.

Owner Brett Gowen gives a tour of the warehouse and talks about the season's upcoming deals. Plus, for the first time since their opening, people can now shop these great deals in B&G's online store.

B&G Discount is located at 15632 US 131 South in Schoolcraft.

Check them out online at bgdiscountstore.com or call 800-5008-6570.

This segment is sponsored by B&G Discount