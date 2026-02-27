Find Hidden Treasures at the The Garage Sale Art Fair in Kalamazoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The last Saturday in February marks a unique tradition for art lovers in West Michigan. It's time once more for the Garage Sale Art Fair at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. This high-energy indoor event is where top professional artists sell their "seconds," overstock, and experimental studio pieces at a fraction of their usual gallery prices. The event features 140 jury-selected artists across various mediums including ceramics, jewelry, photography, and painting.

The appeal of the fair lies in the "behind-the-scenes" access it provides. Shoppers can find high-quality work that might have a minor glaze imperfection or an older style that the artist is ready to retire. Because the event is strictly limited to seven hours—from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—seasoned attendees often line up early to snag the best deals. Admission is $5 (cash only), and the venue offers convenient amenities like a coat and package check.

Joining the Morning Mix this morning was celebrated potter Brad Patterson, owner of the Bradley Gallery in Grand Haven. Known for his functional, food-safe stoneware that features intricate impressions of real nature, Patterson brought a selection of his "studio seconds" to showcase the type of bargains available this weekend. He explained that for artists, this fair is an essential "spring cleaning" for the studio, while for the public, it is an opportunity to own a piece of handmade art at greatly reduced pricing.

For more information on the event and a full list of participating artists, visit the Garage Sale Art Fair official site.

