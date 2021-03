The luck of the Irish is coming to downtown Lowell. On Saturday, start celebrating St. Patrick's Day early with the shopping event, Get Lucky In Lowell.

On Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. shops in downtown Lowell will be hosting giveaways, discounts on shop items, along with food and drink specials at local restaurants.

Shoppers will have a chance to win a prize every hour on their Facebook page for a live feed of giveaways.