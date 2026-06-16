Find gifts for dad at Maple Hill Golf's Father's Day sale

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Summer is almost here, and that also means that Father's Day is quickly approaching. Maple Hill Golf has many deals for the father figure in your life with their Father's Day sale, running through June 22 at both their Grandville and Lakeshore locations.

Deals include buy one get one golf gloves, discounts on equipment including clubs and balls, and special apparel deals.

Customers can receive a free PGA Tour trucker hat with any $60 gift card purchase in store, as well as 40% off Adidas apparel and shoes in store. Customers who purchase a putter for over $100 can receive a free Izzo foam putting mat set.

Maple Hill Golf owner Bob Kitchen visited the Altogas patio to talk about the sale.

Visit maplehillgolf.com for more information.

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