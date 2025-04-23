Find financial freedom with the Project Green Economic Empowerment Conference

Project GREEN (Grassroots Economic Empowerment Network) is hosting their fifth-annual Economic Empowerment Conference this Saturday and inaugural Emerald City Gala on April 30.

The events carry Project GREEN's mission of building better financial health and money management for individuals of all ages. In 2024, Project GREEN served almost 150 program graduates and helped them save more than $500 per person collectively.

The EEC will be April 26 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Ottawa Hills High School. Themed around The Wizard of Oz, those in attendance learn from keynote speakers and workshops on budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management. The cost is $10 for adults to cover catering costs, while youth ages 10 to 17 have free admission.

The Emerald City Gala will be April 30 from 5 - 8 P.M. at the Prince Conference Center at Ottawa Hills High School. The Gala celebrates local philanthropy and the impact Project GREEN has had on the community. Funds will be raised to continue Project GREEN's programs.

Both events are open to individuals ages ten and up.

For more information and event registration, visit projectgreengr.org.

