Find everything for your big day at the Downtown Market Wedding Showcase

It's wedding planning season when brides and grooms are setting dates, finding vendors, and preparing for their big day. Find all of these items and venues locally in one place at the Downtown Market Wedding Showcase.

The entire upstairs of the Downtown Market Grand Rapids- including the private event space, greenhouse, and banquet room- will be showcasing everything the Downtown Market has to offer for weddings:

Tour the beautiful event spaces

Get a taste of preferred caterers

Meet photographers and videographers

Learn about entertainment options

Floral, linen, and tablescape designs on display

Have some fun with the events team

Downtown Market Wedding Showcase will take place on February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more by visiting downtownmarketGR.com.