Find deals and treasures at the Indoor Garage Sale

With warmer weather coming, you might be fearing up to hit some garage sales and find some great deals. The good news is you don't have to wait because the Michigan Indoor Garage sale is coming to town on April 23.

Shop over 80 booths loaded with tools, clothes, household goods, décor, kids' items, and more all under one roof! There will also be food trucks on-site so people can eat while they shop.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and updates on this event, follow their Facebook page.