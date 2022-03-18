Find all kinds of discounts on locally-made items at first-ever Bargain Market

The Merchant and Makers Market is full of handmade products that make excellent gifts for friends and family. There's now a new market coming up unlike any of the others, a Bargain Market!

The first-ever Bargain Market will feature deals on everything; seasonal items on discount, a percentage off of their entire booth, or sales on discontinued items. Every item at the market will be marked down in some way.

The market will have 55 local makers, food for sale by Trillium Events, and listening to the music of Plain Jane Glory playing throughout the event.

The entry fee is $3, and kids get in free.



Bargain Market: Merchants and Makers will take place on Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at this event by visiting merchantsandmakers.com.