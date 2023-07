Take some time to find gifts for your furry friend, or even adopt a new family member, at the very first Holland Pet Expo hosted by Piper's Palace.

There will be local rescues available for adoption, in addition to an assortment of vendors such as crafters, art, fashion, and gifts for pets.

The Pet Expo will take place on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

Learn more at piperspalace.org.