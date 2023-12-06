Find a beautiful, handmade gift or accessory at the Textile Arts Market

The Woodland Weavers and Spinners are gathering all of their fiber artists to host the Textile Arts Market this weekend.

The Textile Arts Market offers the public a chance to purchase beautiful, handcrafted gift items made by the Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild.

Located at Aquinas College's Donnelly Center, they offer hands-on demonstrations to show the techniques of how their items are made. Items like garments, scarves, hats, and many more fashion accessories will be available for sale.

Also, available are a wide variety of towels, rugs, pillows, wall hangings, and many other items for the home.

The market will take place on December 8 and 9, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at wwas.info.