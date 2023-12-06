Watch Now
Find a beautiful, handmade gift or accessory at the Textile Arts Market

Event will feature artists from Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 06, 2023
The Woodland Weavers and Spinners are gathering all of their fiber artists to host the Textile Arts Market this weekend.

The Textile Arts Market offers the public a chance to purchase beautiful, handcrafted gift items made by the Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild.

Located at Aquinas College's Donnelly Center, they offer hands-on demonstrations to show the techniques of how their items are made. Items like garments, scarves, hats, and many more fashion accessories will be available for sale.

Also, available are a wide variety of towels, rugs, pillows, wall hangings, and many other items for the home.

The market will take place on December 8 and 9, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at wwas.info.

