Fill your summer with these concerts with the Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony continues to bring fun, accessible shows to everyone in West Michigan, and they're getting ready to host indoor and outdoor events to fill the summer.

July 8 | Grand Rapids Symphony at Blue Lake at 7:00 PM

July 15 | FREE Neighborhood Concert at Sullivan Field – 2023-2024 Season Preview at 6:30 PM

July 21 | FREE Neighborhood Concert at the Thornapple Plaza (Hastings) at 7:30 PM

July 26 | The Goonies™ in Concert at 7:00 PM

July 27 | Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey at 7:00 PM

July 28 | Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey at 2:00 PM

To learn more about these events, visit grsymphony.org or call (616) 454-9451.