Fight off winter break boredom at the Air Zoo! Winter Break Family Fun Days, December 26 through January 3

Winter break is here, and the Air Zoo in Portage plans to help families fight the boredom after the holidays end with their Winter Break Family Fun Days.

Enjoy hands-on activities, interactive experiences, and exciting special events perfect for the whole family. Air Zoo admission includes unlimited access to indoor amusement rides, full-motion flight simulators, awe-inspiring exhibits, and more.

Winter Break Family Fun Days

Our Tiny World | Thursday, December 26

Dive into the microscopic world! Discover the fascinating details of microbiology, from tiny creatures in your food to microbes in outer space. Create your own microbe craft and take on a scavenger hunt to find the tiniest treasures hidden throughout the Air Zoo!

Winter WonderLab | Friday, December 27

Cool down with chemistry! Launch mini rockets, craft snowy slime, and paint shimmering snowflakes as you explore the magic of science through interactive experiments that will delight kids and adults alike.

Air Zoolympics: Winter Games | Thursday, January 2

Ready, set, compete! Discover the science behind winter sports by balancing on a virtual snowboard, experimenting with ski jump physics, and testing sled friction. Build and refine your own winter sport mini-course in this action-packed day of fun and learning.

North Pole Mystery | Friday, January 3

An icy mystery needs solving, and the Air Zoo Bureau of Investigation is on the case! Use scientific skills to analyze clues like fingerprints and secret codes to crack the North Pole’s greatest mystery. Will your detective work save the day?

In addition to these four activity-filled days, families are invited to participate in our Countdown to Noon celebration on New Year’s Eve where they will participate in a countdown and midday balloon drop. On December 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy a day of new year activities and everything the museum has to offer, without having to worry about staying awake for the ball drop.

For more information about the Air Zoo’s Winter Break Family Fun Events, visit airzoo.org/family-fun-days.

