Fight financial scams: Better Business Bureau hosting free fraud-prevention presentations

Thieves just keep getting smarter, using technology and connectivity to take advantage of their victims, so no one is safe. It's hard to know the signs or what to look for, but thankfully the Better Business Bureau is offering free Fraud Prevention Programs to educate the community at all ages to help keep information safe.

The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan Educational Foundation, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and other sponsors, is providing an expanded lineup of free fraud-prevention presentations to seniors in the community. These presentations give older adults valuable information about local scams and tactics used by scammers. They also provide tools and resources consumers can use to prevent becoming a victim of these common scams.

Attendees will learn the most popular ways scammers try to take their money and information and see the scam in action using real-life examples from the Better Business Bureau. From online shopping scams to identity theft and popular scams targeting seniors, this is an opportunity for the community to gain critical skills to prevent becoming the victim of fraud.

Better Business Bureau Fighting Financial Fraud seminars will take place at the following dates, times, and locations:

February 15- 1:00 pm: Grand Rapids Senior Center - 333 Division Ave. S, Suite 100, Grand Rapids

February 20- Noon: Wyoming Senior Center - 2380 De Hoop Ave. SW, Wyoming

February 21- 10:30 am: First Congregational Church of Lowell - 865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell

February 26- 1:00 pm: EverGreen Commons - 480 State St., Holland

March 1- 10:00 am: Grandville Senior Neighbors Center - 3380 Division Ave., SW, Grandville

March 6- 10:00 am: Portage Senior Center – 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage

March 13- Noon: Holland Hospital Healthy Life Programs Building – 175 S. Waverly Rd. Suite A, Holland

Discover more seminars and other fraud prevention tactics at BBB.org/wmiprograms.