Fiesta Mexicana coming to Calder Plaza September 10-12

Fiesta Mexicana coming to Calder Plaza Sept. 10-12
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 09, 2021
The Mexican Festival, or Fiesta Mexicana, is coming to Calder Plaza this weekend to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Enjoy traditional and modern music, food, beverages, dancers, shopping, as well as activities for children and the children at heart.

The fiesta will take place September 10-12 and is free to attend. The festival will be open Friday from 12 - 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To stay updated on this event, and more, visit Mexican Heritage Association's Facebook page.

