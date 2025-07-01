Field of Flight returns to Battle Creek

A Fourth of July staple for many, Michigan's largest Air Show, "Field of Flight" will return to Battle Creek Executive Airport from July 2 through 6. Times will vary depending on the days of the week:



July 2: 4 P.M. to 11 P.M.

July 3: 3 P.M. to 11 P.M.

July 4: 9 A.M. to 11 P.M.

July 5: 9 A.M. to 11 P.M.

July 6: 9 A.M. to 9:30 P.M.

Admission varies between $5 to $15, with children three and under receiving free admission. Parking will cost $5, while ride wristbands and food and beverages will vary in price. Carnival wristband advance sales will cease at 12 P.M. on July 2.

This event will feature the only appearances in the state this year by the US Air Force Thunderbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet RHINO Demo Team, and US Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team. There will be hot air balloon launches, an evening drone show, fireworks and pyrotechnics, and more.

Barbara Haluszka spoke with Michelle over Zoom to discuss all the festivities in store for this year!

Visit fieldofflight.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.

