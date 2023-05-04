Fiddlefire to bring fast-paced fun to the Tulip Time stage

Come and join the Fiddlefire family reunion at the Tulip Time Festival on Tuesday, May 9, from 7pm-8:30pm at the Central Wesleyan Church in Holland.

They'll be performing a virtuosic variety of genres with its own folksy twist, bringing diverse instrumentation with fiddles, guitar, bass, mandolin, percussion, and percussive clogging.

You'll feel like a part of the family during this entertaining evening full of foot stomping and light-hearted storytelling.

Morning Mix Host, Michelle Dunaway, had the chance to sit down with Luke Panning, to hear more about what it's like to perform for the Tulip Time crowd again.

Tulip Time runs from May 6-14.