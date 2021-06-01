Festival of the Arts 'En Plein Air' brings art to life this weekend

Festival of the Arts returns this summer in a COVID-safe fashion with their kick-off event, En Plein Air.

Throughout downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan artists will be spread out through various social zones painting urban landscapes, live, for people to watch art come to life. These pieces will be entered a prize exhibition juried by Stephen Smith of Muse Gallery.

There will also be live music playing in social zones all across Grand Rapids downtown districts while people eat and drink from the city's many restaurants and breweries.

Kids will be able to participate in a Youth Arts Exhibition, take-home paint activities, and enjoy a lights show at Calder Plaza in the evenings.

En Plein Air for Festival of the Arts will take place June 4-6.

There will be a second festival in conjunction with ArtPrize September 17 – 19.

To learn more, visit festivalgr.org.