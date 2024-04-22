Feel like a professional race car driver at Grand Rapids Grand Prix

Have the need for speed? The Grand Rapids Grand Prix is the place to go for people who want to go fast and have a drive to compete.

The Grand Rapids Grand Prix provides drivers with Sodi Electric Go-Karts, much faster than the karts found at other entertainment facilities, with higher amounts of torque and power. In addition to driving those carts on a two-level indoor track, this facility is unique to West Michigan.

The Morning Mix crew took a trip out to Grand Rapids Grand Prix to race professional driver Marc Miller to see who would become ruler of the race track.

Grand Rapids Grand Prix is located at 8455 Byron Commerce Drive SW in Byron Center, near Tanger Outlets.

Learn more at grandrapidsgrandprix.com or call (616)-583-8187.