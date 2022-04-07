Feel comfy and beautiful this spring with these amazing finds

Step into spring feeling relaxed and refreshed! The Morning Mix's executive producer, Andrea Shaner, joins Todd Chance in the studio to show off some trending products from all over the country that will help you spring into the new season.
- Created by a clinical hypnotherapist who specializes in stress reduction
- A squishable compound that’s designed to channel relief through the senses naturally
- Multiple scents
- Now have a mist (*spray face/body to allow calming to begin) and pillow spray
Karmela Cosmetics- Defiance Eye Shadow Palette
- Makeup with a mission
- Started out with lipsticks
- Just created this palette – with 8 shades
- Created to last all day and for all skin types
- Can be applied as a highlighter and blush
- For every palette purchased – a lipstick is donated to the Endometriosis Foundation of America.
- Dress to impress
- Combines classic styles and vintage patterns with a bohemian twist
- Comfortable to go from day to night
- Signature fabric is a soft and breathable jersey woven with twisted yarn to increase stretch and durability
- Makes clothes wrinkle-resistant and great for travel
- Black swing dress – racerback design
- Hands-free footwear technology
- Patented heel design so all you have to do is slip your toes into the shoe and the heel will compress so you can slide your foot in.
- Contoured insoles – hug for your feet
- True to size
- Available for men and women
- Plenty of styles and colors
- Great for the airport, elderly, pregnancy, surgeries/back issues that inhibit you from bending down.
- Gorgeous bags that are practical
- No animal leather used – 100% cruelty-free and vegan
- Uses recycled materials
- Lots of options – backpacks, crossbody purses, travel, and beach bags
- The Astro tote has waterproof canvas, roomy, and plenty of pockets, plus double short handle