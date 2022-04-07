Feel comfy and beautiful this spring with these amazing finds

Step into spring feeling relaxed and refreshed! The Morning Mix's executive producer, Andrea Shaner, joins Todd Chance in the studio to show off some trending products from all over the country that will help you spring into the new season.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough

Created by a clinical hypnotherapist who specializes in stress reduction

A squishable compound that’s designed to channel relief through the senses naturally

Multiple scents

Now have a mist (*spray face/body to allow calming to begin) and pillow spray



Karmela Cosmetics- Defiance Eye Shadow Palette

Makeup with a mission

Started out with lipsticks

Just created this palette – with 8 shades

Created to last all day and for all skin types

Can be applied as a highlighter and blush

For every palette purchased – a lipstick is donated to the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

Veronica M Dress

Dress to impress

Combines classic styles and vintage patterns with a bohemian twist

Comfortable to go from day to night

Signature fabric is a soft and breathable jersey woven with twisted yarn to increase stretch and durability

Makes clothes wrinkle-resistant and great for travel

Black swing dress – racerback design



Kizik Shoes

Hands-free footwear technology

Patented heel design so all you have to do is slip your toes into the shoe and the heel will compress so you can slide your foot in.

Contoured insoles – hug for your feet

True to size

Available for men and women

Plenty of styles and colors

Great for the airport, elderly, pregnancy, surgeries/back issues that inhibit you from bending down.

Urban Originals Handbags