Feel born to grill with Bourne to Grill's tripod grills

Tim Bourne is the designer and owner of Bourne to Grill, a tripod grill that built for meal preparation over an open flame.

The grills are collapsable, easy to use, and easy to clean. Each grill includes a five-foot tall tripod with 22" grate, weighing about ten pounds. There is also an option for a 17" cast iron hanging skillet weighing in around 14 pounds.

Bourne to Grill can be ordered directly from Tim as well as available for purchase at Jay's Sporting Goods Stores in both Clare and Gaylord. When not up north, the grills can also be purchased at various artisan fairs, including the Gold Coast Artisan Fair, held Saturday, August 8 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday, August 9 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Rotary Park in Ludington.

Additional shows this fall include Arts Dockside at the St. Ignace Marina on September 5 and 6, Apple BBQ at Silver Lake September 12, and Applefest in Charlevoic from October 9 through 11.

Tim joined Michelle on the AllSeasons patio to share more about the grills. Visit bournetogrill.com to purchase yours today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok