February is Heart Month: Here are 5 Ways to Make Your Food Heart Healthier

Shanthi Appelo, registered dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares three recipes to help get started on a heart-healthy diet.
February is American Heart Month, and what we eat can have a huge impact on the health of our heart. However, that doesn't mean giving up all the yummy foods you love; you can reduce the risk with just a few simple changes that will build up over time.

Here are five science-backed ways to make meals heart-healthier:

  • Focus on Herbs Over Salt
  • Swap Your Cooking Oil
  • Add A Fibrous Component
  • Avoid Sitting After a Meal
  • Incorporate Plant-Based Proteins

Shanthi Appelo, registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares these three recipes to help get started on a heart-healthy diet:

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

