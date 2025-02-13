February is Heart Month: Here are 5 Ways to Make Your Food Heart Healthier

February is American Heart Month, and what we eat can have a huge impact on the health of our heart. However, that doesn't mean giving up all the yummy foods you love; you can reduce the risk with just a few simple changes that will build up over time.
Here are five science-backed ways to make meals heart-healthier:
- Focus on Herbs Over Salt
- Swap Your Cooking Oil
- Add A Fibrous Component
- Avoid Sitting After a Meal
- Incorporate Plant-Based Proteins
Shanthi Appelo, registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares these three recipes to help get started on a heart-healthy diet:
- Pistachio Crusted Salmon with Roasted Asparagus
- Dark Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding with Strawberries
- Spiced Brown Sugar Baked Pears with Cardamom Yogurt
For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.
