Feast your eyes (and appetites!) at Farrand Hall

Founded by James Gray and Jacob Hagan, Farrand Hall has transformed significantly over the past six years. Located at 58522 Ferrand Rd in Colon, what began as a weekend home and entertainment space has grown to become a private dining spot, inviting some of the Midwest's top chefs to gather around food, community, and education.

Outside of the property, Farrand Hall also aims to give back to the community by providing culinary education, internships, and training at their kitchen and restaurant through the Farrand Farm non-profit. So far, the non-profit has raised $50,000 of their $250,000 goal for 2025.

Many events are on the docket for Farrand Hall, including their Guest Chef series in full swing for Q3 2025 and Weekday Dinners with visiting chefs.

Farrand Hall also features a bakery, located three miles away at 216 E State Street. The bakery is open from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays, then reopens from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. for dinner.

James and Jacob spoke with Todd and Michelle about all the upcoming events on the property.

Visit farrandhall.com for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok