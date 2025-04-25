"Feast For Kids" features West Michigan cuisine and community gathering to raise money for Kid's Food Basket

The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids' "Feast For Kids" event returns next week.

Event proceeds will benefit Kids Food Basket's mission to alleviate food insecurity in West Michigan. The dinner also allows community members to enjoy local cuisine and support local chefs.

The 23rd annual event will be held Tuesday, April 29 at Noto's Old World Dining, located at 6600 28th Street in Grand Rapids. The dinner lasts from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Chef of the Year Kurt Kwiatkowski and Shawn Kohlhass with the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids visited the Morning Mix to preview the event and prepare a sample of what guests attending the event can expect.

Event tickets are $150 a seat, and there are sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

