Father's Day gift ideas from MomHint's Sherri French

It’s that time of year when we get to celebrate the dads in our life! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart and thoughtful gift ideas to show Dad how much you love them!

Toro

60V MAX 900 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower - $349.99

· Engineered with input from world-class experts in the field of aerodynamics, Toro's new 60V MAX leaf blower is capable of delivering 900 CFM or 165 mph of air — the most power of any residential battery-powered leaf blower on the market!

· This blower is built for All-Season utility — from blasting lawn clippings, debris, or dirt off of your sidewalks back into your yard after mowing, to clearing a wet soggy leaves out from under your hydrangeas and your hedges in the fall, and it is designed to withstand the cold temperatures and dry air in the winter for blowing fallen snow off your car or your sidewalk!

Shop online at toro.com, at Lowe's and Ace Hardware.

Scentbird / Drift

· This Father’s Day, skip the stress of spending hours figuring out what to get dad to show him you care.

· Whether it’s a luxe personal scent from fragrance subscription brand Scentbird, or the effortlessly elevated home and car scents from Drift, these curated gift sets make it easier than ever to shop for dad, making him feel cherished, and smell good while doing it.

· Drift’s Dad Drives Best Gift Set makes even the longest of car rides enjoyable including 6 wood car fresheners, in beloved Pine, Open Air and Teak scents. And thanks to the luxe, copper-hued box, gift wrapping is totally optional! · This Father’s Day, Scentbird is paying an Eau’d to Dad with scent-sational gifts he’ll actually use including the Best Seller Discovery Kit for Men, Sanctuary Discovery Kit and the Bestsellers Duo Male.

Customers will receive 15% off their first order on Drift using code TOUR15. Shop online at www.scentbird.com and www.drift.co.

Festool

TOPROCK Bluetooth® Speaker—$239.00

· This Father’s Day, give dad the gift that works as hard as he does.

· Festool’s TOPROCK Bluetooth speaker is the ultimate combination of tunes and tools.

· With music up top and gear stored below, this Systainer keeps everything sounding sharp while looking professional.

· The TOPROCK delivers full-bodied sound and up to ten hours of battery-powered playtime – perfect for a day in the garage, backyard, or jobsite.

· Because the speaker is built right into the lid of the Systainer, it keeps tools and accessories organized, protected, and ready to roll. Give dad the gift of quality.

Visit festoolusa.com and follow @Festool_USA on Instagram to learn more.

Weber

Weber Smoque Pellet Smoker - $799

· Give Dad the gift of bold flavor this Father’s Day.

· The new Weber Smoque™ Pellet Smoker brings deep, smoky flavor and unmatched versatility to the backyard at an accessible price point.

· From low-and-slow brisket to roasted chicken and even baked mac & cheese — it’s a grill that does it all, just like Dad.

· Engineered specifically to excel in the 180°F to 275°F degree temperature range, with a maximum temperature of 500°F, Weber Smoque pellet smoker has the versatility to roast and bake, opening new culinary avenues to explore.

Shop online at www.weber.com.

