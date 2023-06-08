Father's Day Gift Guide from MomHint

Celebrate Dad this Sunday, June 18, and give them a day to remember. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares great gift ideas to spoil all the dads in your life.

Toro

60V Max Attachment Capable Power Head - $139.99 | 60V Max Attachment Capable String Trimmer - $70 | 60V Max Attachment Capable Hedge Trimmer - $99.99

· The Toro 60V Flex-Force Power System Power Head gives you ultimate power, ease and flexibility.

· Finish one job, such as trimming with the string trimmer here, pop that attachment off and pop on the hedge trimmer or another attachment to keep cranking out yard work.

· The Power Head and attachments are part of Toro’s family of more than 75 Flex Force Power System tools.

· That means you can use the same 60V battery to power your mower to power your handheld tools.

· Simply swap the battery from one to the other and keep going!

· Available at toro.com and Home Depot (in-store and online)

Festool

TOPROCK Bluetooth® Speaker—$239.00 | Pizza Cutter—$30.00

· TOPROCK—With your tunes up top and your tools down below, Festool’s new Bluetooth speaker delivers quality sound and a quality way to transport your tools.

· The Bluetooth® Speaker in the Systainer lid combines all the advantages of the Festool Systainer system in perfect harmony.

· Tools and accessories are stored inside the Systainer for a professional look, and the TOPROCK speaker provides amazingly clear, full-bodied sound.

· Pizza Cutter—If dad is a little less handy, I have another great gift to share from Festool.

· The Festool Pizza Cutter is a perfect replica of its new TS 60 Track Saw, so you cut the perfect pizza slices, every time.

· It’s a handheld version of the TS 60, featuring a stainless-steel blade and the classic Festool green and blue coloring.

· The TS 60 will launch on June 21st, so now is your chance to get dad the latest track saw offering before its official release.

· Available at Festoolfanshop.com to check out the Pizza Cutter and other fun gifts for Dad, and head to Festoolusa.com to learn more about the TOPROCK.

We Know Hotels

· With over a decade of expertise, the We Know Hotels team has forged strong relationships with the general managers of top hotels and resorts, granting their clients unparalleled access and special treatment.

· From the moment you arrive, expect a warm welcome, expedited private check-in, and a room filled with your favorite amenities.

· Families will be delighted by specialized toys and surprises for little ones.

· Feel like a true VIP with our personalized service.

· Imagine having a dedicated travel specialist working directly with the hotel to fulfill your every desire.

· No request is too big or small.

· The team secures exclusive upgrades, rates, and create tailored experiences.

· Relax and indulge as they take care of every detail.

· Experience the epitome of personalized luxury travel with VIP treatment every second of your stay and beyond. Visit weknowhotels.com.

· WKH is currently offering free memberships if you book a trip in the next month + receive a lifetime of preferred rates and special amenities on every booking at 5-star select properties.

Weber

Weber Lumin Electric Grill--$489 colors, $449 black | Weber Griddle, 36" --$579

· The Weber Lumin Electric Grill is great for busy, eco-conscious dads —just plug in and turn on.

· Because it can reach over 600 degrees, you can get a delicious, barbecue flavor on hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, and more.

· With 5-in-1 versatility it sears, smokes, steams, defrosts and warms.

· You can even defrost meat from the freezer while it warms up, and then move it over to the cooking grate to grill it.

· Once the food is done cooking, you can keep it warm. You can also steam veggies on one side while you grill on the other.

· It fits in small spaces, like balconies, and can be easily stored when not in use.

· Griddles are the fastest-growing category in outdoor cooking right now. Dads who love to grill will love to griddle. It's a lot of fun and allows more variety -- like bacon, eggs, pancakes, stir fry, smashed burgers, and more.

· Available at weber.com.

Duluth Trading

Dry on the Fly Dad Cap - $34.95 | BBQ Short Sleeve Shirt - $44.50 | DuluthFlex Fire Hose Cargo Work Pants - $79.50 | Go Buck Naked 3-Pack Set - $54.50

· Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American, offering high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories, and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands.

· From built-in UPF 50 sun protection and quick-drying, moisture-wicking, odor-fighting fabric, to hidden features like Duluth’s signature Crouch Gusset and Reach Gussets that offer total freedom of movement, Duluth products will keep dad comfortable, protected, and fresh all day long!

· Available at duluthtrading.com.

To find details on all of these great Father’s Day gift ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.