Father's Day cocktail recipes from Drink GR's Nate Blury

Father's Day is this weekend, and Todd joined Nate Blury from Drink GR on the Alto Gas patio for some cocktail recipes the dad in your life can enjoy!

Grilled Bourbon and peach smash cocktail

Ingredients:



1/2 peach, pitted and halved

1/2 lemon

4 basil or mint leaves , or combo

1 tablespoon honey

2 ounces bourbon whiskey (1/4 cup, 60 ml)

Ice cubes

Club soda , optional

Directions:



Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Grill peach slices and lemon half for 2-3 minutes until lightly charred.

Place peaches, lemon, herbs, honey, and bourbon in a large glass or cocktail shaker.

Use a muddler or the end of a wooden spoon to smash all of the ingredients together.

Strain through the cocktail shaker or a small mesh strainer.

Serve over ice and and top with club soda if desired.

Grilled pineapples

Ingredients:



¼ cup white sugar

1 lime, halved, or more to taste

¼ pineapple, cut into wedges

1 fluid ounce Eastern Kille Barrel Aged Rum

½ fluid ounce Straights Rum

½ fluid ounce Long Road Orange Liqueur

½ fluid ounce orgeat almond syrup

Directions:



Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

Place sugar in a shallow bowl. Dip lime halves in sugar to coat.

Grill lime and pineapple wedges, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and let cool.

Fill a cocktail shaker and an Old Fashioned glass with ice.

Squeeze 1/2 fluid ounce lime juice and 1 fluid ounce pineapple juice into the shaker. Add gold rum, silver rum, triple sec, and orgeat syrup. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker is frosted. Strain into the glass and garnish with a grilled pineapple wedge.

Canola or vegetable oil, for the grill grates

Grilled grapefruit

Ingredients:



2 medium ruby red grapefruits, sliced in half

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 medium limes

1 cup (8 ounces) reposado tequila

1 1/2 tablespoons agave

1 teaspoon smoked salt, optional

Ice, for serving

1 to 1 1/2 cups (8 to 12 ounces) club soda

Directions:



Prepare the coals and preheat your charcoal grill to medium-high heat (about 400°F), ensuring the grates are clean. Once hot, moisten a clean, folded paper towel with oil and use tongs to grasp it. Lightly oil the grates with the paper towel.

Once the grill is almost done preheating, sprinkle each cut side of the grapefruit with 1/2 teaspoon of sugar.

Add the grapefruit to the grill, cut side down, and grill until the fruit is juicy and the sugar has caramelized, about 4 minutes. Remove from the grill to a plate and set in the fridge to cool.

Slice the limes in half and squeeze them until you get 1/4 cup (2 ounces) of juice. Reserve the lime half with the most juice left.

Add the squeezed lime juice to a small pitcher, followed by the tequila and agave. Stir until the agave dissolves.

Add the smoked salt to a small plate or shallow bowl. Use the reserved squeezed lime half to moisten one edge of 4 high-ball or similar glasses.

Juice 3 halves of grapefruit (reserving 1 half) until you get 1 cup of juice. Add to the pitcher and stir. Slice the remaining grilled grapefruit half into slices or wedges for garnish.

Divide the mixture evenly between the glasses and top each with 1/4 cup (2 ounces) of club soda, or to taste. Garnish with a piece of grapefruit and serve immediately.



RAD Bourbon and Cola BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:



2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion, minced

2 tablespoons double-concentrate tomato paste

2 large garlic cloves, finely grated

⅔ cup Kentucky Vintage Bourbon

⅔ cup ketchup

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 bottle or can (12 ounces) RAD Classic-Cola.

Directions:



Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until soft and evenly browned at the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring to combine both with the onions, for 30 seconds. Pour in the whiskey, bring to a boil and cook until reduced to a thick sauce, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, salt and soda, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by about a third and thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and pour the sauce into a bowl. Let the sauce cool to room temperature, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

