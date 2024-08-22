Father and son use rock climbing as a way to teach life lessons

Everyone needs something to be passionate about; something that challenges us, gets us going, and makes us love life. For the Baker Family in Colorado, it's rock climbing, and it's becoming not just a sport but a source of life lessons and resilience for their three young boys.

Joe Evermore Baker and his 10-year-old son, Sam, set out to climb the most iconic mountain in the world, The Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps. While they couldn't reach the summit due to some dangerous conditions, it was one of the most memorable experiences of their lives.

Joe joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about their experience on the mountain, and what the next adventure holds for the climbers.

Learn more about the family by heading to samadventure.com.

