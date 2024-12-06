Fashionable and Functional Gifts for Tech-Lovers

Why choose between fashion and function, when you can have both? Producer Lindsay Poppen has a lineup of products that will make great gifts for the tech-lovers in your life.
Limitless Innovations- Tassel Keychain Power Bank
Also available on QVC and Amazon
Price: $29.99
· Fashionable and adorable accessory that keeps your device charged!
· Uses a USB charging port and built-in Type-C input, so it can charge most devices.
· Easily attaches to keys, purses, or bags
Chipped Social NFC-embedded Press-on Nails
Price: $64+
· Get links to all your socials with the tap of your thumb nail!
· Wearable tech: the thumb has an NFC-enabled nail. Tap it to any smartphone to share your links.
· Customize your social profile by adding links to whatever you want: socials, portfolio, websites, and more.)
· Reuseable! Remove nails every two weeks to reapply the glue or swap out nail styles.
· Currently only available on the Apple store/iPhones.
· App currently in development for Android.
Amazon
Price: $39.99
- Comfortable & Ergonomic Design: The MUSICOZY Bluetooth Eye Mask combines the benefits of Bluetooth headphones with a sleep mask.
- 14 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge
- Blocks out light
- Washable: speakers can be removed so the mask can be cleaned.
- Stereo sound quality: sounds can drown out outside noise and SNORING (Lindsay can vouch for this… her husband is a loud snorer.)
PAWNIX Noise Cancelling Headphones
Price: $199.99
· Help dogs feel calm and safe by blocking out scary sounds like fireworks, thunderstorms, etc.
· Design swaddles head; activates comforting spots on the head.
· Implements the same noise-canceling tech found in human headphones.
· No tight strap, no elastic band, they’re so comfortable your dog will forget they’re wearing them!
