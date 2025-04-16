Fashion and Frolic fundraiser returns for 20th year

The Muskegon Women's Division Chamber of Commerce celebrates 20 years of their annual fundraiser, "Fashion & Frolic" with Fashion & Frolic: Great Gatsby Glamour. The event will be held on May 1 at The Event Center & Loft Fricano Place IN Muskegon.

The fundraiser supports the Chamber's General Fund, which finances local college scholarships. It also funds beautification projects and non-profit organizations in the community. Over the past 19 years, Fashion & Frolic has raised $563,269 to benefit West Michigan.

The event will feature shopping opportunities from local boutiques, a silent auction, food and drink vendors with a buffet, as well as a runway fashion show. Guests are strongly encouraged to dress up in their greatest Gatsby glamour!

Doors open Thursday, May 1 at 4 P.M. for the vendor marketplace, with a buffet at 6 P.M. The silent auction closes at 8 P.M.

Mobile bidding for the silent auction is open to the public on April 23 at 8 P.M. Text G1344 to 888-900-9875 to receive a sign-in and registration link on your phone.

Event tickets are available for purchase until April 24. Sponsorships are still available. Forms and pricing can be found on the WDCC website at womensdivision.org.

For more information on the WDCC as well as purchase tickets for Fashion & Frolic, visit womensdivision.org, or call (616) 560-3061. The WDCC can also be found on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok