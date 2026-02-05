Farrand Hall re-opening bakery with redeveloped catering

Farrand Hall is known for their special food-related events featuring exquisite meals and guest chefs. Farrand Hall has since expanded from their dining hall to a bakery, located at 216 E State St. in Colon.

Farrand Hall Bakery offers a variety of sweet treats available for purchase, as well as catering options for your next event. From cookies, to brownies, muffins, bread loaves, and more, there is something for everyone's sweet tooth. The bakery reopens on February 12 after being closed for a winter break.

Executive Chef Ken Miller visited the Morning Mix with a plethora of menu options the bakery will have upon reopening and to share more.

Visit farrandhall.com/bakery for more information and to place orders.

