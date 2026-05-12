Farmgirl Flea Market spring market prepares to set up shop

The Farmgirl Flea Market has been hosting markets for ten years, bringing handmade and antique vendors three times a year selling quality products to the backdrop of food trucks and live entertainment.

The spring flea market will be held at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16. Shoppers can find spring decor for home interiors and exteriors, yard and garden products, boutique clothing, re-purposed furniture, and more. The market will also feature a beer and wine tent. An on-site ATM will also be available.

Market hours vary depending on the day, with Friday's sale running from 4 to 8 P.M. and Saturday's sale running from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

A weekend pass is $15 for attendees, while Friday tickets are $10 and Saturday tickets are $7. Children under 12, active duty military, and veterans receive free admission. Parking is also free.

Karen Mead, Co-owner Farmgirl Flea Market co-owner, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit farmgirlflea.com for more information.

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